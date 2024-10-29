STAGGERING NUMBERS: 12,000 IDF Soldiers Treated Since October 7, Nearly Half with PTSD

Since the war began on October 7, the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department reports it has treated roughly 12,000 IDF soldiers, many facing serious physical and psychological impacts. Among these soldiers, around 5,200, or 43%, are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further figures highlight the severe nature of injuries: 14% have moderate to critical injuries, including 23 soldiers with major head trauma, 60 amputees, and 12 who have lost their vision. Approximately two-thirds of the 12,000 soldiers are reservists.

A notable 1,500 of those treated sustained injuries twice, having returned to service after initial recovery.

Beyond this wave of cases, the Rehabilitation Department continues to care for 62,000 veterans from prior conflicts and projects this number could rise to 100,000 by 2030, with at least half expected to suffer from PTSD.

