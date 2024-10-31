Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Chareidi MK: “There’s No Shortage Of Manpower In The IDF”


UTJ MK Moshe Roth commented on Wednesday in a radio interview on Kol B’Rama about a Chareidi recruitment law and the daycare law, criticizing Minister Ofir Sofer, and saying that “a coalition agreement was signed, and agreements must be respected.”

Aliyah Minister Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionist party) said in an interview earlier on Wednesday that the daycare bill proposed by MK Yisrael Eichler, which is being promoted by the UTJ party, will not be advanced until there’s progress on the recruitment law.

“We’ve been spat in the face of the Chareidi leadership during the recruitment process,” Sofer claimed. “People here are bleeding to death, Bnei Torah and non-Bnei Torah. The categorical statement that there is a public here that doesn’t bear the burden in historic moments is just unacceptable.”

Roth said: “There’s no shortage of manpower in the IDF and there’s no real need to recruit Charedim.”

Roth criticized the political use of the leftists regarding the memory of the many Dati Leumi soldiers who fell during the war: “They chased these people down when they were alive – and now they use the Dati Leumi casualties as a tool for political attacks. The Dati Leumi have become the useful idiots of the left.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



