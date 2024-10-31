Iran Vows “Definitive and Painful” Response to Israeli Strike, Likely Before U.S. Election

Iran is preparing a “definitive and painful” response to Israel’s recent strike on its territory, expected to occur ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 5, according to a senior Iranian source cited by CNN. The anonymous source, who reportedly has insight into Iranian government discussions, confirmed that Tehran intends to retaliate, saying: “The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Zionist regime’s aggression will be definitive and painful.”

This anticipated move follows heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, stemming from Israel’s counterstrike in response to Iran’s October 1 missile attack. While Israel has anticipated a reaction, Iran had previously appeared cautious about escalating the situation. The upcoming response indicates a shift, suggesting a possible intensification of the conflict.

In turn, Israel has cautioned Tehran that any additional aggression will be met with firm retaliation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)