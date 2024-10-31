Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MUST WATCH VIDEO: Bill Clinton Passionately Defends Israel, Says Hamas Forces Civilian Casualties


Former President Bill Clinton made a strong defense of Israel amid criticisms from Democrats surrounding the Harris-Walz administration’s pro-Israel stance, particularly in light of concerns from voters in Michigan, a state with a significant Arab American population.

Clinton addressed the complexities of the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing what he saw as the reality of Hamas’s tactics. “Hamas makes sure that they’re shielded by civilians,” he stated. “They’ll force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself.” He acknowledged the frustration of young Palestinian and Arab Americans, noting, “I understand why young Palestinian and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died — I get that.”

“Well, I got news for them,” he continued, referring to anti-Israel voices. “[The Jews] were there first, before their faith [Islam] existed.” He stressed that he believed Hamas had no intention of pursuing a Palestinian homeland, saying, “They wanted to kill Israelis and make Israel uninhabitable.”

“How many people do you have to kill to punish Hamas for butchering the most pro-peace Israelis? You have to forgive me, but I’m not keeping score that way,” he said.

The former president’s remarks come as the Harris-Walz administration faces a test in maintaining U.S.-Israel relations while addressing the concerns of an increasingly vocal Arab American electorate in swing states like Michigan.

