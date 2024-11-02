Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
US WARNS IRAN: “We Won’t be Able To Hold Israel Back”


According to a report by Axios, the United States recently cautioned Iran against launching additional attacks on Israel, emphasizing that Washington may not be able to prevent an Israeli response if aggression continues. A US official reportedly conveyed, *“We told the Iranians: We won’t be able to hold Israel back, and we won’t be able to make sure that the next attack will be calibrated and targeted as the previous one.”*

The warning was allegedly delivered directly to Iranian officials, though one Israeli source claims it was communicated through Swiss intermediaries. The report comes amid escalating tensions, following threats from Iran’s supreme leader of a “crushing response” toward Israel and the US after recent attacks.

Iran has indicated a readiness to retaliate, citing the October 26 Israeli strike on Iranian military bases that Tehran says resulted in five casualties. Neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly commented on the Axios report.

