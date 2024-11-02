ELIMINATED: Israeli Airstrike Kills Key Hezbollah Missile, Drone Leader

The IAF struck and killed Jaafar Khader Faour, the Hezbollah commander responsible for the Nasser Unit’s missile and rocket systems, in Jouaiyya, southern Lebanon, the IDF announced. Also killed was the unit’s drone operations leader.

Faour had overseen numerous rocket attacks, including strikes on Israeli communities in the Golan Heights, and orchestrated the first rocket launches into Israel on October 8. Notably, Faour was behind a recent attack on Metula, which killed five civilians, as well as other deadly strikes on Israeli areas.