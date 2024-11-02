Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ELIMINATED: Israeli Airstrike Kills Key Hezbollah Missile, Drone Leader


The IAF struck and killed Jaafar Khader Faour, the Hezbollah commander responsible for the Nasser Unit’s missile and rocket systems, in Jouaiyya, southern Lebanon, the IDF announced. Also killed was the unit’s drone operations leader.

Faour had overseen numerous rocket attacks, including strikes on Israeli communities in the Golan Heights, and orchestrated the first rocket launches into Israel on October 8. Notably, Faour was behind a recent attack on Metula, which killed five civilians, as well as other deadly strikes on Israeli areas.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Khamenei Threatens Israel and US With ‘a Crushing Response’ Over Israeli Attack

Israeli Navy Commandos Capture Key Hezbollah Operative in Rare Northern Lebanon Raid

HY’D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed in Northern Gaza Fighting Over Shabbos

ALERT FOR SUNDAY: NYC Marathon Road Closures to Impact Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Manhattan

IDF Soldier Succumbs to Injuries from September Gaza Clash

WATCH IT: The Jewish Community in Isfahan, Iran Celebrates Bris Mila

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Bill Clinton Passionately Defends Israel, Says Hamas Forces Civilian Casualties

CROOKED JOE: White House Illegally Altered Record Of Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Remarks

FINALLY: Illegal Muslim Immigrant Who Shot Chicago Jewish Man On Way To Shul Charged With Terrorism And Hate Crimes

Speaker Johnson Visits Rockland, Meets With Three Rebbes In Support of Rep. Lawler

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network