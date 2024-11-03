Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
PURE PANDERING: Harris Giving Opposing Messages To Jewish And Muslim Voters [VIDEO]


Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is facing criticism for sending mixed signals on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, tailoring her message to appeal to different voter groups in key battleground states. CNN’s Erin Burnett highlighted this discrepancy on Friday night’s “OutFront,” featuring an investigation by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski.

In Michigan, where Arab-American voters are a significant bloc, Harris’s ad emphasizes her commitment to speaking out against the suffering in Gaza. “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering. And I will not be silent,” the ad states.

Conversely, in Pennsylvania, where Jewish voters are crucial, Harris’s message shifts to unwavering support for Israel’s self-defense. “Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself,” she asserts.

Kaczynski noted that these ads cater to “two entirely different constituencies” with historically opposing views on the conflict. The Pennsylvania ad, produced by the Democratic National Committee, was edited to exclude Harris’s comments sympathetic to Palestinian concerns.

