Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israel’s Northern Gaza Campaign Against Hamas Could Take Another Six Months, IDF Says


The IDF’s operation to dismantle Hamas strongholds in northern Gaza could take at least six more months, IDF officials told Ynet on Sunday, as they work to clear the area of terrorists and secure the region. Key progress has been made in Jabaliya, a major Hamas stronghold just 2.5 miles from Gaza City, where Israeli forces have taken control, allowing civilians to evacuate and cutting off the area from further infiltration.

To prevent terrorists from escaping among civilians, Israeli forces have employed facial recognition technology at checkpoints, identifying and detaining around 600 suspected Hamas operatives to date. Tens of thousands of civilians have left Jabaliya, but some still remain, prompting the IDF to increase artillery use as it moves to eliminate hundreds of remaining terrorists in the area.

The operation forms part of a strategic military plan, initially aimed at restricting humanitarian aid to weaken Hamas’s control. “In the first week of the assault, Jabaliya was surrounded while the military urged civilians to leave,” wrote Ynet military correspondent Yoav Zitun, explaining that international pressure later led to aid being allowed back in. Despite these challenges, the IDF has continued efforts to capture or eliminate Hamas operatives in the city.

“We found an exhausted population, hungry and weak, arriving at our gates of passage, and without civilians, Hamas cannot exist,” IDF officials said.

Interrogations of captured terrorists have reportedly yielded useful intelligence on Hamas’s weapon storage and explosive placements.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BATTLE OF NERVES: Trump Reportedly Battling Anxiety, Losing Sleep Over Polls as Election Day Nears

Israel’s Northern Gaza Campaign Against Hamas Could Take Another Six Months, IDF Says

WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Mazuz Says To Daven For Trump Victory

Iran Already Capable Of Building Nuclear Weapons, Adviser To Supreme Leader Khamenei Claims

Ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon Could Be Reached in Two Weeks, Israeli Official Says

MAILBAG: President Trump PLEASE Stop the Self-Sabotage Before Election Day!

SEE THE FOOTAGE: IDF Commandos Capture Iran Intelligence Operative In Southern Syria

TOO CLOSE TO CALL: Trump And Harris Battling For Every Vote In Pivotal States, NYT Polls Show

Hatzolah of Passaic/Clifton Launches Paramedic Program in Partnership with St. Clare’s Hospital

Israeli Intel Assessment: 51 Of 101 Hostages Being Held By Hamas Are Likely Still Alive

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network