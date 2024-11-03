Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SEE THE FOOTAGE: IDF Commandos Capture Iran Intelligence Operative In Southern Syria


Israeli commandos recently conducted a covert operation in southern Syria, capturing a Syrian man allegedly conducting surveillance activities on behalf of Iran, the IDF revealed Sunday. The operation was led by the elite Egoz commando unit in coordination with field interrogators from the Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504.

The captured individual, identified as Ali Suleiman al-Asi, resided in the village of Saida in Syria’s Daraa Governorate. According to the IDF, al-Asi had been working on Iran’s behalf, gathering intelligence on Israeli military operations along the border with Syria in preparation for potential future attacks.

The IDF had been “closely monitoring” al-Asi before his capture, and his arrest reportedly thwarted a future attack, shedding light on Iran’s operational tactics in the Golan Heights region. The IDF states that the operation “prevented and disrupted a future attack and led to the exposure of the modus operandi of Iranian entities on the Golan Heights front.”

Footage released by the IDF shows al-Asi during interrogation, where he recounts being approached by an individual with connections to Iran, who instructed him to observe and gather information on Israeli border patrols. “Your area is good, strategic; we can get something from this,” al-Asi recalls the man telling him, adding that he was instructed to operate under the guise of Syria’s military intelligence.

