REJECTED AGAIN: Hamas Turns Down Ceasefire In Exchange For Release Of 4 Hostages

In the latest blow to ongoing ceasefire efforts, Hamas has reportedly rejected a proposal for a short-term ceasefire and hostage release, insisting instead on a complete and permanent withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. The U.S. State Department announced on Monday that Hamas had turned down a proposal backed by Egypt, which aimed to facilitate a temporary ceasefire and a phased release of hostages.

The proposal, which would have begun with a 48-hour ceasefire, was designed to lead to the release of four Israeli hostages over a 10-day period. In exchange, Israel would have freed approximately 100 Palestinian security prisoners. However, Hamas’s leadership demanded assurances of a longer-term truce, something Israel has refused to commit to without substantial conditions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, stating in a readout that Hamas has once again refused even limited hostage releases that could provide relief to Gaza’s population.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made clear last week that he would not end military operations in Gaza as part of a trade for hostages, despite pressure from some members of his coalition. Israel’s official position remains focused on dismantling Hamas and recovering all hostages, with Netanyahu demanding that any ceasefire deal allow for Israeli troops to retain positions along the Gaza-Egypt border corridor.

Despite Hamas’s rejection of the Egyptian-mediated proposal, talks are reportedly ongoing, with mediators from Qatar and Egypt still trying to broker a solution. Qatar recently put forth its own proposal, which would include a month-long truce and the release of 11-14 hostages, but Hamas has not yet responded.

Meanwhile, security officials within Israel have expressed skepticism about the likelihood of a breakthrough. According to Channel 12, Israeli negotiators warned Netanyahu on Sunday that without flexibility on Israel’s part, the deadlock may continue, even following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last month.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)