Trump Warns Harris Will “Invade The Middle East,” As He Makes Final Pitch To Arab-American Voters


On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, former President Donald Trump made a final push for support from Arab and Muslim voters in the critical swing state of Michigan, claiming that a Kamala Harris administration would lead to “invasion” and conflict in the Middle East.

“We are building the biggest and broadest coalition in American political history. This includes record-breaking numbers of Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan who want PEACE,” Trump wrote on X.

“They know Kamala and her warmonger Cabinet will invade the Middle East, get millions of Muslims killed, and start World War III. VOTE TRUMP, AND BRING BACK PEACE!”

The former president’s comments reflect a strategy aimed at winning over Michigan’s sizable Arab and Muslim communities, who have historically been influential in state elections. Michigan, a key battleground state, could prove pivotal in determining the election’s outcome, and Trump is hoping that this appeal will help him secure a victory.

This appeal comes as Trump consistently drew a contrast between his foreign policy approach and what he claims would be an overly interventionist strategy under Harris.

