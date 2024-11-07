JEWS ATTACKED IN AMSTERDAM: Israeli Fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv Targeted in Violent Attacks

Amsterdam erupted in violence Thursday night as Israeli fans supporting the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team were assaulted following the team’s match against Ajax. Hundreds of attackers reportedly targeted Israelis across the city, resulting in multiple injuries. Witnesses described an organized ambush waiting for fans outside the stadium, where stabbings, car rammings, and beatings occurred across several streets.

At least five Israelis sustained injuries, with others forced to seek refuge in nearby shops and buildings. Local police intervened to escort some of the fans safely back to their hotels amid escalating tensions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)