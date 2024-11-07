WATCH: Gazan Teen: “Every Gazan Civilian Participated In October 7”

A Gazan teenager who identified himself as an Al-Qassam Brigades operative boasted in a live video call that all residents of Gaza participated in the Hamas attack on October 7.

He recounted an incident in a conversation with a person sitting in front of an Israeli flag about a soldier who was abducted on October 7: “I brought my seven-year-old brother and I let him spit in his face and step on his neck, a living soldier.”

The Gazan bragged: “We fed him and you with dirt on October 7 and during the war. All of Gaza participated, we are not afraid, yes we participated.”

The man he spoke to responded: “You are actually helping me here, we learned from you that even ‘innocent civilians’ participated in crimes against Jews on October 7.”

After the Gazan realized the damage his words could cause, he tried to qualify his statement: “Listen, not everyone, some didn’t participate. If the people had the opportunity to participate, they would have, but they weren’t able to.”

He continued bragging: “We, the Al-Qassam Brigades, were in control. We broke through and humiliated you and took soldiers.”

Dr. Michael Ben Ari, a former MK who predicted the October 7 assault but was recently indicted of incitement to racism by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office due to statements he made against Arab terrorism, responded to the video by stating: “The State Attorney indicted me of saying that we are dealing with a murderous nation; the reality is not possible in their view.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)