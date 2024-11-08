Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
THE DIFFERENCE TRUMP MAKES: Qatar Abruptly Tells Hamas Leaders They Are No Longer Welcome In The Country


Qatar has reportedly informed Hamas leaders they are “not welcome” in the country, according to sources cited by Israeli broadcaster KAN on Friday. The move follows recent pressure from the United States, KAN reported, and comes just days after Donald Trump became the president-elect, ushering a new era of foreign policy into the White House.

For years, Qatar hosted members of Hamas leadership, ostensibly to support dialogue during negotiations, including those around hostage situations. However, three sources familiar with the recent discussions revealed that Qatar’s stance has shifted, telling Hamas leaders to leave the country.

Egyptian sources also told Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that direct talks with senior Hamas officials have continued, including a recent round of discussions on November 5, coinciding with the U.S. elections.

