Uber Condemns “Abhorrent” Anti-Semitic Attacks in Amsterdam, Investigates Alleged Involvement Of Drivers

Uber strongly condemned recent anti-Semitic violence in Amsterdam and announced it is actively cooperating with law enforcement to determine if any of its drivers were involved, following calls from Jewish advocacy groups and YWN to boycott the company.

“We were shocked and saddened to hear of the abhorrent violence in Amsterdam. While there were no reported incidents of violence on any Uber trip, we’re actively supporting law enforcement as they work to identify the offenders,” a spokesperson gold the Washington Free Beacon.

Concerns from Jewish groups have mounted after reports surfaced that some rideshare drivers may have played a role in Thursday’s attacks on Israeli soccer fans visiting the Dutch city. Allegations on social media claim that some drivers may have used the Uber app to facilitate the violence. Uber, however, clarified that its platform does not allow drivers to communicate directly with each other, dismissing the notion that the app could have been used to coordinate attacks.

“To be clear, drivers can’t use the Uber Driver app to communicate with one another, so no coordination of the violence took place on our platform,” the spokesperson said.

The attacks, which have drawn widespread condemnation, reportedly involved taxi and rideshare drivers coordinating with anti-Semitic mobs. Images circulated online suggested that groups of drivers communicated through messaging apps like Telegram to organize assaults on Israeli fans in Amsterdam. Elad Simchayoff, a journalist with Israel’s Channel 12 News, reported that local police advised Israeli tourists to avoid using cabs, citing concerns that some drivers were aiding rioters.

The violence left at least five people hospitalized, with police detaining over 60 individuals involved in the unrest. Struggling to contain the situation, local law enforcement received assistance from the Israeli government, which dispatched rescue planes to evacuate affected tourists.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)