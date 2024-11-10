Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Uber Condemns “Abhorrent” Anti-Semitic Attacks in Amsterdam, Investigates Alleged Involvement Of Drivers


Uber strongly condemned recent anti-Semitic violence in Amsterdam and announced it is actively cooperating with law enforcement to determine if any of its drivers were involved, following calls from Jewish advocacy groups and YWN to boycott the company.

“We were shocked and saddened to hear of the abhorrent violence in Amsterdam. While there were no reported incidents of violence on any Uber trip, we’re actively supporting law enforcement as they work to identify the offenders,” a spokesperson gold the Washington Free Beacon.

Concerns from Jewish groups have mounted after reports surfaced that some rideshare drivers may have played a role in Thursday’s attacks on Israeli soccer fans visiting the Dutch city. Allegations on social media claim that some drivers may have used the Uber app to facilitate the violence. Uber, however, clarified that its platform does not allow drivers to communicate directly with each other, dismissing the notion that the app could have been used to coordinate attacks.

“To be clear, drivers can’t use the Uber Driver app to communicate with one another, so no coordination of the violence took place on our platform,” the spokesperson said.

The attacks, which have drawn widespread condemnation, reportedly involved taxi and rideshare drivers coordinating with anti-Semitic mobs. Images circulated online suggested that groups of drivers communicated through messaging apps like Telegram to organize assaults on Israeli fans in Amsterdam. Elad Simchayoff, a journalist with Israel’s Channel 12 News, reported that local police advised Israeli tourists to avoid using cabs, citing concerns that some drivers were aiding rioters.

The violence left at least five people hospitalized, with police detaining over 60 individuals involved in the unrest. Struggling to contain the situation, local law enforcement received assistance from the Israeli government, which dispatched rescue planes to evacuate affected tourists.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ARMS EMBARGO: Biden Admin Is Risking IDF Soldiers’ Lives By Stalling D9 Shipments

Jewish Congressman Targeted In Antisemitic Murder Plot, Suspect Arrested With Weapons and Manifesto

Report: Kushner Has Returned, Is Advising Trump On His New Administration

FRIGHTENING VIDEO: Crown Heights On Edge After Masked Man Tries To Abduct Jewish Child In Broad Daylight

ARMS EMBARGO? Austin Threatens His New Israeli Counterpart

TRUE HERO: Israeli-Druze Saved Numerous Jewish-Israelis During Amsterdam Pogrom

Amsterdam Pogrom: Foreign Minister Sa’ar, Dutch Minister Agree On Joint Probe: “I’m Deeply Ashamed”

Qatar Will No Longer Serve As A Mediator For A Hostage Deal

DESTROY THEM: FBI Thwarts Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump, Murder American Jews In New York City

THE DIFFERENCE TRUMP MAKES: Qatar Abruptly Tells Hamas Leaders They Are No Longer Welcome In The Country

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network