YWN Calls for Global Boycott of Uber After Antisemitic Pogrom in the Netherlands

Yeshiva World News (YWN) is calling for a global boycott of Uber in response to the horrific, organized attack against Israeli soccer fans in the Netherlands. On Thursday evening, hundreds of Israelis had gathered in Amsterdam to watch Maccabi Tel Aviv play against Ajax when, in a brutal, pre-planned pogrom, Muslim jihadists attacked Jewish fans at train stations, hotels, and other venues. This orchestrated assault left dozens injured and has shaken Jewish communities worldwide.

Shockingly, reports indicate that a significant number of the attackers were Uber drivers who used their positions to locate and target Jews. These claims have circulated widely on social media, yet Uber has remained silent, ignoring the calls for accountability and transparency. YWN, for the first time in its history, is urging Jews around the world to boycott Uber and choose other ride-share options, such as Lyft, until Uber addresses these disturbing allegations and takes meaningful action.

The incident is particularly disturbing given its timing: today marks 86 years since Kristallnacht, when Jews across Germany and Austria faced a coordinated onslaught of violence. Kristallnacht remains a dark reminder of the dangers of unchecked antisemitism in Europe, and now, decades later, the echoes of that night resonate as Jews once again suffer attacks for simply being Jewish.

Approximately 3,000 Israelis traveled to Amsterdam for the game, with Israeli security officials warning Dutch authorities about potential threats. Despite this, the Dutch government reportedly ignored these warnings, failing to provide adequate protection for Jewish fans. This has raised serious questions about the commitment of European governments to safeguard their Jewish communities.

The attack comes amid a disturbing trend of growing antisemitism, with radical voices worldwide calling to “globalize the intifada.” These calls have now manifested in physical violence against Jews abroad, reminding Jewish communities everywhere of the importance of vigilance and self-protection. Jews worldwide must remain cautious in light of this heightened threat and take precautions to protect themselves and their families.

The silence from Uber has fueled a sense of outrage within the Jewish community, who see this as a test of accountability for global companies. Until Uber acknowledges and responds to the serious allegations surrounding the attack, YWN strongly recommends that Jews cease using the service.

As we remember Kristallnacht and the suffering it inflicted on Jews, let us not remain silent as history threatens to repeat itself. We stand united in our resolve to protect one another and hold those accountable who fail to stand against hate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)