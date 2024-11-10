Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Netanyahu Spoke With Trump Three Times Since Election; See “Eye-To-Eye” On Iranian Threat


Prime Minister  Netanyahu has announced that he has spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump three times since the election, emphasizing their shared perspective on the challenges posed by Iran.

In a video message, Netanyahu said that these conversations aimed to deepen the robust Israel-US alliance. He noted that they see eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat and the risks it presents. Netanyahu also highlighted promising opportunities for Israel in advancing regional peace and cooperation.

He described the discussions as “productive and highly significant.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

  2. Sadly sanctioning Iran on its atomic program will not work this time not even on the Saudies there now is BRICS economy and Iran said name times it doesn’t want the atom bomb and it’s against Islam but saw someplace that Iran used it’s missiles to secretly plant some satellites in outer space that can do much more damage then the bomb if it has atomic battery and it can ultimately blow Israel bombs themselves

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ARMS EMBARGO: Biden Admin Is Risking IDF Soldiers’ Lives By Stalling D9 Shipments

Jewish Congressman Targeted In Antisemitic Murder Plot, Suspect Arrested With Weapons and Manifesto

Report: Kushner Has Returned, Is Advising Trump On His New Administration

FRIGHTENING VIDEO: Crown Heights On Edge After Masked Man Tries To Abduct Jewish Child In Broad Daylight

ARMS EMBARGO? Austin Threatens His New Israeli Counterpart

TRUE HERO: Israeli-Druze Saved Numerous Jewish-Israelis During Amsterdam Pogrom

Amsterdam Pogrom: Foreign Minister Sa’ar, Dutch Minister Agree On Joint Probe: “I’m Deeply Ashamed”

Qatar Will No Longer Serve As A Mediator For A Hostage Deal

DESTROY THEM: FBI Thwarts Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump, Murder American Jews In New York City

THE DIFFERENCE TRUMP MAKES: Qatar Abruptly Tells Hamas Leaders They Are No Longer Welcome In The Country

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network