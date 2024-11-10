Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Netanyahu Confirms Israel’s Role in Hezbollah Pager Attacks, Criticizes Defense Officials’ Opposition


Prime Minister Netanyahu has confirmed Israel’s involvement in the September pager and walkie-talkie attacks targeting Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon and Syria. In today’s cabinet meeting, Netanyahu pointedly referenced opposition to the operation from within Israel’s defense establishment and political leadership, hinting at former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“The pager operation and the elimination of [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah were carried out despite the opposition of senior officials in the defense establishment and those responsible for them in the political echelon,” Netanyahu reportedly stated, subtly criticizing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and intelligence leaders.

The September 16 attack, in which thousands of pagers exploded in the possession of Hezbollah members, has not been officially acknowledged by Israel until now.

Netanyahu added in his cabinet briefing: “When I wanted to eliminate Nasrallah, to go into Rafah and other things, there were those who opposed it in the cabinet. One of the claims was the lack of will by the US to participate. I disagreed and I went all the way.”

