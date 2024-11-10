Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Dismantles Hezbollah Underground Terror Compound Hidden Beneath Cemetery [VIDEO & PHOTOS]


In a significant operation last week, IDF troops, alongside special units and intelligence teams, dismantled an underground Hezbollah terror compound hidden beneath a cemetery in southern Lebanon.

The IDF’s 36th Division led the mission, supported by the Shaldag Unit, Yahalom Unit, Golani Brigade, 282nd Brigade, and engineering and logistics teams. Within the compound, forces discovered command rooms, living quarters, and extensive weapons storage. The facility, designed to facilitate infiltration attempts into Israel, spanned approximately one kilometer in length, was two meters high, and lay about one and a half kilometers from the Israeli border, without extending into Israeli territory.

During the operation, the Shaldag Unit identified tunnel shafts leading into the compound, allowing forces to map and expose the entire tunnel network. The IDF, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense’s Engineering and Construction Directorate, used hundreds of trucks and concrete mixers to seal the tunnels, pouring around 4,500 cubic meters of concrete into the site to prevent future use.

