RARE MOVE: IDF Restricts Civilian Maritime Traffic South Of Haifa


In a rare step, the IDF on Monday morning restricted civilian maritime traffic along the Carmel coast, south of Haifa for “security reasons.”

The Carmel Coast Regional Council stated: “There is a ban on operating small vessels along the coastline in the northern part of the council. The area marked on the attached map with a black line, which is an integral part of it and referred to as Area B, will be closed to small vessels under 24 meters in length, intended for commercial or private use, including yachts and motorized fishing boats.”

The statement further cited the Shipping and Ports Authority: “No person shall enter or navigate a small vessel or sail in the closed area except with the prior approval of the Naval Forces Commander or an authorized representative on his behalf.”

It should be noted that the IDF did not provide an explanation for the unusual order, which comes after a Home Front Command announcement on Sunday easing safety guidelines in the southern Golan and central Galil.

The ban is only in effect until 1 p.m.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



