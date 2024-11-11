Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Working from Secure Bunker Following Hezbollah Drone Attack

For the past three weeks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has conducted most of his official duties from a secure room in the basement of the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, according to a report from Israel’s Channel 12 News. The move follows an attempted assassination by Hezbollah, whose drone struck his private residence in Caesarea on October 19.

The drone attack involved three Hezbollah drones, one of which reportedly hit a bedroom window at Netanyahu’s home. Fortunately, the prime minister and his wife were not present at the time of the incident. In response to the attack, Israeli security officials advised Netanyahu to limit his time in any single location. They also recommended postponing the wedding of his son, Avner, as a precautionary measure.

Overall security measures for Netanyahu, as well as other government ministers and officials, have been significantly reinforced since the attack.

“The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake,” Netanyahu said shortly after the attack. “This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies to secure our future. I say to Iran and its proxies in its axis of evil: Anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price.”

