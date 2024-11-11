Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
LAPID’S ANTI-CHAREDI CRUSADE: Opposition Leader Demands Issuance Of 7,000 Draft Orders To Lomdei Torah


Opposition Leader Yair Lapid is demanding that newly appointed Defense Minister Yisrael Katz to issue 7,000 enlistment orders to Charedim, warning that failure to do so would label Katz “the minister of evasion” rather than a true defense minister. The draft orders were announced last week under Katz’s predecessor, Yoav Gallant.

“If these orders stop, or disappear, or evaporate or dissolve, then Israel Katz is not the defense minister… he’s a petty politician who received a political appointment because Netanyahu said to himself that ‘there is no problem pushing him around, he has no backbone,'” Lapid asserted.

Lapid also criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, calling him “a danger to the nation of Israel.”

When asked about reports that Netanyahu told his cabinet that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s support for Ben-Gvir’s removal could spark a constitutional crisis, Lapid replied: “I don’t know what Netanyahu said in the cabinet. The question is if Ben-Gvir can or can’t — I think he can’t — live up to his position. He is a danger to the nation of Israel.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



