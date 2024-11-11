New Israeli Foreign Minister Sa’ar Urges U.S. Cooperation to Prevent Iran from Gaining Nuclear Capabilities

In a press briefing with international journalists today, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains Israel’s top security priority and is crucial for regional stability.

“The most important question by far, for the future of this region, for the security of the State of Israel, is to avoid Iran getting a nuclear weapon,” Sa’ar said. “The issue is the most important topic of discussion in meetings between the Israeli prime minister and the American president-elect.”

Sa’ar expressed optimism about renewed U.S.-Israel collaboration under President-elect Trump, who had voiced strong opposition to Iran’s nuclear pursuits during his campaign.

“President Trump made it clear during the time of his electoral campaign that he understands very well the dangers of that nuclear Iranian project,” Sa’ar said. “I’m sure that we will be able to work together to stabilize the region, in order to guarantee the future of the region.”

