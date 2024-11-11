IDF Veteran Daniel Norber Wins Historic GOP Seat in Nassau County Assembly Race

In a historic political shift, Daniel Norber, a 45-year-old former IDF officer and dual US-Israeli citizen, has become the first Republican elected to a state assembly seat in northern Hempstead, Long Island, in over half a century. Norber narrowly defeated two-term Democratic incumbent Gina Silitti in the Nassau County district that includes Great Neck, Manhasset, Port Washington, and several other communities bordering Queens. The district, which has a significant Jewish population, leaned Republican in this election cycle, partly due to President-elect Donald Trump’s success at the top of the ticket.

Trump carried the 16th Assembly District by more than 2,000 votes, giving Norber a boost in his campaign. Norber said he was motivated to run by growing antisemitism—a key issue for him and many of his constituents.

Norber’s personal experiences in Israel shaped his commitment to public service. He was in Israel during the October 7 Hamas attack last year, sheltering with his wife, Inbal, and their four children. “It was the worst atrocity to Jews since the Holocaust. Israel is not the same anymore,” Norber said, recalling his determination to take action to prevent similar threats domestically.

The campaign grew tense as incidents of antisemitism emerged in the district. On August 30, vandals threw red paint over a pro-Israel banner at the Shelter Rock Jewish Center in Searingtown. Norber also criticized Silitti over an incident in which a staffer attacked Israel on social media, saying it demonstrated a disconnect with the community’s concerns.

Norber, born in the United States and raised in Israel, was drafted into the IDF at age 17 and served as a staff sergeant in the military police. His family history of Holocaust survival and Soviet oppression instilled in him a deep sense of duty. “I was raised to understand service, sacrifice, and the importance of freedom,” he said.

In addition to fighting antisemitism, Norber campaigned on issues including a repeal of cashless bail, tax cuts, and a statewide ban on masks in public settings, which he argues is essential for community safety. Nassau County recently enacted a similar mask ban, and Norber hopes to see it extended statewide. “It’s about keeping minorities safe,” he explained, referring to the original Ku Klux Klan-targeted mask bans.

Despite the Republican minority in the 150-seat state Assembly, where Democrats hold a 2-to-1 advantage, Norber believes he can foster bipartisan cooperation. “I can cross party lines for the good of the people,” he said, confident that his unique perspective and dedication will help him bridge divides.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)