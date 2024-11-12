Sen. John Fetterman Backs Rubio for Secretary of State, Calls Him a “Strong Choice”

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, a strong pro-Israel voice on the left, has endorsed Sen. Marco Rubio as a “strong choice” for Secretary of State, following reports that President-elect Donald Trump intends to nominate Rubio to the cabinet-level position. Fetterman, in a post on social media platform X, acknowledged the political differences between the two but expressed confidence in Rubio’s qualifications.

“Unsurprisingly, the other team’s pick will have political differences than my own,” Fetterman wrote. “That being said, my colleague @SenMarcoRubio is a strong choice, and I look forward to voting for his confirmation.”

If confirmed, Rubio’s Senate seat would be temporarily filled by an appointee from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who would select a replacement until a special election is held.

Rep. Greg Steube of Florida, a potential Senate appointee, praised Rubio as “an outstanding choice,” noting Rubio’s commitment to advancing American interests and countering threats like the Chinese Communist Party. “Senator Rubio has a proven record of promoting freedom, defending American interests on the global stage, and standing firm against threats from the CCP,” Steube posted on X.

Rep. Carlos Giménez echoed the sentiment, calling Trump’s anticipated nomination of Rubio a “historic and brilliant choice” for Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, Rubio has voiced his support for Sen. Rick Scott as Senate Republican Leader, where Scott is competing against Sens. John Cornyn and John Thune. Senate Republicans are expected to hold their leadership vote on Wednesday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)