AIN’T NOBODY HOME: Biden’s Bizarre Response to Question on Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal Leaves Reporters Befuddled


President Joe Biden left reporters scratching their heads on Tuesday when he sidestepped a question about negotiating a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. Instead of addressing the serious topic directly, Biden responded with an odd comment about avoiding a camera bump.

The exchange happened during a visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the Oval Office. As the two leaders sat together, Israeli reporter Neria Kraus asked Biden, “Do you think that you can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?” Rather than giving any insight, Biden quipped, “Do you think you can keep from getting hit in the head by a camera behind you?”

An awkward silence filled the room, as Biden seemed unfazed by the missed opportunity to discuss the high-stakes negotiations. He quickly moved on, redirecting his attention to Herzog and thanking everyone in the room before launching into a cordial welcome, expressing his “ironclad” commitment to Israel.

It wasn’t the first time Biden had taken an indirect approach to the question. While he dodged giving a clear answer this time, he had previously criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in September, saying Netanyahu wasn’t doing enough to strike a hostage deal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



