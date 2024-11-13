Counterterrorism Police Arrest British Cop Over Alleged Support For Hamas

A police constable in his thirties, serving in southwest England, has been arrested on suspicion of supporting Hamas. The arrest, carried out by counterterrorism officers, reportedly concerns online activity linked to the proscribed terrorist organization.

Counter Terrorism Policing South West (CTPSW) officers detained the officer in Gloucestershire on Tuesday and conducted a search of his residence and vehicle in the Gloucester area. The officer is now held in a custody facility outside the county while investigators analyze digital devices seized during the operation.

Assistant Chief Constable Arman Mathieson of Gloucestershire Police acknowledged the community’s likely concern, saying, “The arrest of a serving officer on suspicion of such a serious offence will no doubt cause our communities concern, as it does everyone who works for Gloucestershire Police. The arrest has been made to allow for a prompt and effective investigation to take place, and we must not draw any conclusions at this stage.”

Under the UK’s Terrorism Act, supporting a proscribed group is a criminal offense. Hamas was designated a terrorist organization by the UK in 2021.

The UK government has shown heightened vigilance over expressions of support for Hamas. Jonathan Hall KC, the UK’s independent terrorism reviewer, cautioned that public displays at pro-Palestinian rallies could risk “glorifying terrorism,” potentially constituting a serious offense. Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has also underscored the government’s intention to enforce the law against Hamas support, with members of the Conservative government calling for intensified police patrols and a strict stance against perceived endorsements of Hamas activities.

In a related incident earlier this year, a London man was convicted for wearing a headband in support of Hamas during a pro-Palestinian rally.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)