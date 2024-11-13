Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRUMP EFFECT: Iran Is Delaying Attack On Israel, Report Says


Multiple Iranian sources said that Tehran is postponing its plans to attack Israel – in the wake of the victory of President-elect Donald Trump over Kamala Harris last week, Sky News in Arabic reported on Wednesday.

After Israel attacked Iran on October 26, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed that Iran would retaliate with a “severe response.” The Islamic Republic even named the attack Operation True Promise 3 – as it would be its third direct attack on Israel – and this time, it was reportedly scheming to launch the attack from Iraq to strike the Jewish state with more powerful warheads from a closer range.

The sources claimed: “The Iranian response against Israel is postponed until negotiations with President Trump begin.” The report added that the decision was made following a warning message conveyed to Iran via Baghdad.

Apart from the “Trump effect,” the IDF’s attack on Iran on October 26 reportedly destroyed most of its air defenses, leaving it extremely vulnerable to a counterattack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



