Criminal Investigation Launched After Flares Fired at Netanyahu’s Caesarea Residence


Israeli authorities have launched a criminal investigation after two flares were fired at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea on Saturday. The flares landed in the yard, causing no damage or injuries. Police confirmed that Netanyahu and his family were not at home during the incident.

The act has drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum. Opposition leader Yair Lapid and National Unity chairman Benny Gantz called for swift action, urging law enforcement to hold the perpetrators accountable.

President Isaac Herzog labeled the attack “a highly dangerous incident, which I strongly condemn,” adding that he had spoken with the Shin Bet chief to stress the urgency of the investigation. Herzog warned, “We must not let these flames rise further. I continue to warn against political violence: this is a matter of our very survival.”

This marks the second security breach at Netanyahu’s residence in recent weeks. Last month, a Hezbollah drone struck the Caesarea property, causing damage but no injuries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



