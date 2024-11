A woman was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on the northern Arab town of Shfar’am, MDA medics confirm.

The attack, which struck a three-story residential building, left at least five others wounded. The rockets, launched from Lebanon, caused significant damage to the area.

According to the IDF, a total of five rockets were fired in the assault. Emergency responders and security forces are assessing the situation and providing aid to those affected.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)