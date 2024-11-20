HYPOCRISY AT ITS WORST: While Calling To Halt Arms To Israel, Macron Supplies Arms For War Crimes In Sudan

Amnesty International revealed last week that at the same time that French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for an arms embargo on Israel due to “harm to innocent people” in Gaza, France is supplying weapon systems to rebels in Sudan who have committed unspeakable war crimes and massacres amid a civil war in the African country.

Amnesty obtained evidence of French-manufactured military systems installed on armored vehicles supplied to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan’s most notorious paramilitary group.

Last month, the US sanctioned a senior RSF leader, stating: “The US is today sanctioning a senior leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Algoney Hamdan Daglo Musa (Algoney), for his involvement in RSF efforts to procure weapons and other military material that have enabled the RSF’s ongoing operations in Sudan, including its assault on El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur. Algoney’s actions have fueled the war and brutal RSF atrocities against civilians, which have included war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing. Rather than heed warnings from the United States and other partners, the RSF and its allied militia have continued to commit atrocities, including those involving sexual violence and ethnically targeted attacks on non-Arab groups.”

Also last month, Macron dared to falsely accuse Israel of “unacceptable” harm to civilians in the Gaza Strip and called on the world to impose a total arms embargo on Israel.

The supply of the French army systems violates two separate UN embargo resolutions on Sudan as well as a European Union ban on the sale or supply of weapons to Sudan by member states.

