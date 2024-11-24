Israel Agrees to US-Brokered Ceasefire with Hezbollah, Pending Final Approval

Israel has reportedly agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to the Kan public broadcaster. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now focused on framing the agreement as advantageous to Israel, rather than as a compromise, should the Iran-backed terror group approve the deal.

The proposed truce includes provisions allowing Israel to maintain its right to conduct military operations along the Lebanon-Syria border, Kan reported. This is seen as a critical element for Israel to continue countering arms smuggling and other threats in the region.

Last week, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem confirmed that the group had reviewed the ceasefire proposal and submitted its response, leaving the next steps in Israel’s hands.

If approved, the ceasefire would mark a significant de-escalation in hostilities, which have seen rising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border. Both sides are expected to make announcements once the agreement is finalized.

Israel has not yet officially commented on the specifics of the reported agreement, and it remains unclear how Hezbollah will respond to the finalized terms.

