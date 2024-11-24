Iran Denies Involvement In Rabbi Zvi Kogan’s Murder As New Evidence Points To Regime-Backed Terror Network

The Iranian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has strongly denied allegations that Iran was involved in the murder of Chabad shliach in Abu Dhabi, Rabbi Zvi Kogan. In a statement to Reuters, Tehran’s embassy categorically rejected claims linking the Iranian regime to the killing, calling them “unfounded and politically motivated.”

Rabbi Kogan’s body was discovered early Sunday morning in Al Ain, a city near the Oman border, approximately 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Abu Dhabi. The shocking discovery has sent shockwaves through the Jewish community in the UAE and across the world.

Hebrew media reports indicate that Israeli authorities suspect the involvement of a group of Uzbek nationals, allegedly recruited by Iran to carry out the attack. These individuals are believed to have fled to Turkey after the incident. Israel has not publicly confirmed these allegations, but senior officials have described the murder as “an act of antisemitic terrorism” targeting Jewish presence in the Gulf region.

New information emerged Sunday evening about the murder, suggesting potential involvement by an Iranian-backed terror network. According to Intelli Times, a prominent intelligence blog, Iran has established a terrorist affiliate in recent years that relies on Uzbek activists of Shiite-Iranian origin, which may have orchestrated the killing, as reported by Kan 11 News on Sunday.

The terror affiliate, reportedly led by Muhammad Ali Burhanov, a Tajikistani operative linked to Iran’s Quds Force, has been identified as Unit 400. This network allegedly operates in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan with the goal of targeting Jewish and Israeli individuals. Similar attempts have been documented in recent months, underscoring the network’s reach and intent.

Burhanov is said to have studied at an institution in Tehran known for recruiting operatives for Iranian intelligence. The network he directed included members of the Hezbollah Brigades, a key Iranian-supported militia in Iraq, according to the report.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior on Sunday announced the arrest of three individuals connected to the case. While their identities have not been disclosed, the Ministry emphasized that all legal measures will be pursued to address any actions that threaten the country’s security and stability.

The White House issued a statement a “horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the killing, calling it an “abominable act of terrorism.” Netanyahu also vowed to coordinate with international allies to ensure those responsible are brought to justice. “This murder is not just an attack on an individual; it is an assault on the values of coexistence and tolerance,” he said.

The murder has further heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with Tehran dismissing the accusations as a deliberate attempt to tarnish its reputation amid ongoing regional rivalries. Iranian officials suggested that the timing of the allegations coincides with diplomatic efforts by Israel to strengthen its ties in the Gulf, including with the UAE.

Rabbi Kogan had been instrumental in fostering Jewish life in Abu Dhabi, serving as a Chabad shliach since the UAE began normalizing relations with Israel in 2020. His efforts were a key part of the burgeoning Jewish community in the Gulf, which has seen increased visibility in recent years due to the Abraham Accords.

The murder has sparked concerns about the safety of Jewish leaders and institutions in the region. Security experts have warned that this incident could signal attempts by hostile actors to disrupt growing ties between Israel and Gulf states.

The investigation into Rabbi Kogan’s murder is ongoing, with authorities from the UAE, Israel, and other nations working together to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the crime. Emirati officials have pledged to leave “no stone unturned” in their pursuit of justice.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities are reportedly cooperating with Israeli intelligence to locate and apprehend the Uzbek suspects believed to have fled to Turkey.

