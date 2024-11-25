Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Jewish Kehilla In The UAE Is Shocked & Frightened, Mezuzahs Removed From Kosher Market


The murder of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, H’yd has left the Jewish kehilla in the Emirates shaken.

UK’s Guardian reported that Rimon Market, the small kosher supermarket managed by Rabbi Kogan, H’yd, in Dubai was closed on Sunday. The store had suffered online harassment from Palestinians over the past year.

An Associated Press journalist who visited the site on Sunday said that the mezuzahs on the front and back doors of the supermarket appeared to have been ripped off.

A man walks past Rimon Market, a Kosher grocery store managed by the late Rabbi Zvi Kogan, H’yd, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

The Israeli and Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates began operating openly in 2020, when the UAE became the first Arab country in 30 years to establish official relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords, brokered by the US during the Trump administration.

The UAE has maintained stable diplomatic ties with Israel during the 13 months of the war in Gaza. However, Israelis and Jews in the UAE lowered their public profile in the wake of the worldwide antisemitic and anti-Israel protests that erupted following the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel.

Community members told Reuters that unofficial shuls in Dubai were closed after October 7 due to security concerns, with Jews davening at home instead. There are no official shuls in Dubai, the largest city and commercial center of the UAE, with the only official shul in the country in the capital city of Abu Dhabi.

There are no official statistics on the number of Jews or Israelis living in the UAE. However, according to Reuters, Jewish groups estimate there are several thousand Jews in the country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH LIVE: Levaya Of Rabbi Zvi Kogan HY”D, Chabad Shliach Murdered In The United Arab Emirates

TRAGEDY IN RECHASIM: Avreich Is Niftar After Heroically Attempting To Save Infant From Inferno

8-Year-Old Arab Girl Struck By Bus And Killed On Rechov Shimon Hatzaddik

Iran Did Not Dispatch Terror Cell That Murdered Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, H’yd, Reports Say

“Rabbi Kogan’s Murder Was A Crime Against The UAE,” Ambassador Says

Jewish Canadian Pundit Ezra Levant Arrested At Pro-Hamas Rally In Toronto [VIDEO]

Syrian Media: Iranian Cargo Plane Carrying Ammunition Turns Back Amid Israeli Threat

Poll: Majority of Americans Support Trump’s Transition Efforts, But Appointee Opinions Are Mixed

UAE: “These Are The Murderers Of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, H’YD:” Will Likely Face Death Penalty

Israel Agrees to US-Brokered Ceasefire with Hezbollah, Pending Final Approval

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network