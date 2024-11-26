A FIRST SINCE 2000: IDF Troops Cross The Litani River

As Israel prepares to sign a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, the IDF spokesperson announced on Tuesday that Golani forces have reached the Litani River, the first time IDF forces have operated in the area since it withdrew its forces from southern Lebanon in 2000.

Following intelligence information, reserve forces of the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion carried out a special operation on the slopes of the Litani and the river itself. Channel 12 News reported that soldiers used rappelling ropes to descend some of the slopes of the mountain.

Gun battles took place with Hezbollah terrorists in the Litani River area. Soldiers also operated in the Wadi Saluki area. In both areas, soldiers found hundreds of weapons, bunkers, dozens of short and long-range rocket launchers, and many ammunition stockpiles, some hidden within the mountainside.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)