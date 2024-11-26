Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

A FIRST SINCE 2000: IDF Troops Cross The Litani River


As Israel prepares to sign a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, the IDF spokesperson announced on Tuesday that Golani forces have reached the Litani River, the first time IDF forces have operated in the area since it withdrew its forces from southern Lebanon in 2000.

Following intelligence information, reserve forces of the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion carried out a special operation on the slopes of the Litani and the river itself. Channel 12 News reported that soldiers used rappelling ropes to descend some of the slopes of the mountain.

Gun battles took place with Hezbollah terrorists in the Litani River area.  Soldiers also operated in the Wadi Saluki area. In both areas, soldiers found hundreds of weapons, bunkers, dozens of short and long-range rocket launchers, and many ammunition stockpiles, some hidden within the mountainside.

IDF

 

 

 

Commander of the Northern Command at the Litani River. (IDF)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Rocket Attack From Lebanon Injures Two in Nahariya, Including 1 Seriously

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Former Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka Unapologetically Backs Israel, Says “Palestine” Doesn’t Exist

INCREDIBLE: Jared And Ivanka Mourn Murdered Shliach, Donate $1 Million to Chabad Of UAE; Brother Matches Him

Ben-Gvir, Heads Of Northern Yishuvim Slam Ceasefire Reports: “Are We Lab Mice?”

WATCH LIVE: Levaya Of Rabbi Zvi Kogan HY”D, Chabad Shliach Murdered In The United Arab Emirates

TO BE CONFIRMED ON TUESDAY: Israel, Lebanon Agreed To Terms Of Ceasefire

TRAGEDY IN RECHASIM: Avreich Is Niftar After Heroically Attempting To Save Infant From Inferno

8-Year-Old Arab Girl Struck By Bus And Killed On Rechov Shimon Hatzaddik

Iran Did Not Dispatch Terror Cell That Murdered Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, H’yd, Reports Say

“Rabbi Kogan’s Murder Was A Crime Against The UAE,” Ambassador Says

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network