NYC: Jessica Tisch Sworn In as NYPD’s Second Female Commissioner

Jessica Tisch officially assumed her role as the 48th Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Monday, becoming only the second female commissioner in the department’s 179-year history. Her swearing-in follows her appointment last week, a decision made by Mayor Eric Adams, as reported by YWN.

Tisch’s appointment comes at a turbulent time for both the department and Mayor Adams, who is currently under federal indictment. The NYPD has faced recent leadership upheaval, with her predecessors, Tom Donlon and Edward Caban, stepping down under separate FBI investigations that included raids on their homes.

During her inaugural speech, Tisch pledged to rebuild public trust and confidence in the NYPD, a department that has been marred by scandals and persistent challenges such as understaffing and officer attrition. She emphasized her commitment to restoring faith in the city’s police force, saying, “New Yorkers deserve a department they can trust and rely on, and I am here to make that a reality.”

While crime statistics show progress—with shootings declining 30% over the past two years—concerns about random acts of violence remain prevalent among city residents. Tisch inherits a department grappling with operational and reputational issues, despite the drop in overall crime since Mayor Adams took office.

Tisch succeeds Interim Commissioner Tom Donlon, who led the department after Edward Caban resigned in September. Caban’s resignation came amid a federal probe that included the seizure of his phones. Investigators have reportedly seized devices from multiple NYPD officials and members of Mayor Adams’ inner circle, including Caban’s twin brother, James.

The NYPD is also addressing a staffing crisis, with high rates of attrition and recruitment challenges. In response, Mayor Adams has announced plans to hire 1,600 new officers starting in January to bolster the department’s ranks. The Police Benevolent Association has expressed concerns that these efforts may not fully resolve deeper systemic issues.