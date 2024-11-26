Arab IDF Soldier Killed While Fighting Hamas In Northern Gaza

The IDF has announced the death of an Arab Soldier, Sergeant Tamer Othman, aged 21, from Kafr Yasif, a soldier in the Nahshon Battalion (90), Kfir Brigade. He was killed during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.
His death brings the toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza to 381.
One Response
It’s extremely offensive that you referred to him as an Arab in your title. Many Druze soldiers have died defending their country. They died defending us and we should show them and their families respect.
Moderators Note: They have all been given respect, and YWN mentioned every single time they were an Arab / Druze that important fact. There is nothing offensive about that. Is giving this hero a candle with his photo “offensive”?