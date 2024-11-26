Israeli Airstrikes Target Over 180 Hezbollah Terror Sites Across Lebanon As Ceasefire Looms

Israeli fighter jets carried out a widespread wave of airstrikes across Lebanon on Tuesday, targeting more than 180 Hezbollah sites in what the IDF described as major blows to the terror group’s infrastructure. The strikes hit command centers, weapon depots, and other Hezbollah facilities in Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Beqaa Valley.

Among the targets were 20 Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which were hit in rapid succession within two minutes by eight fighter jets. Seven of the buildings destroyed were used by Hezbollah for managing and storing funds, including headquarters and vaults of the Al-Qard al-Hasan association, a financial institution linked to the group. The remaining 13 sites in the city included a Hezbollah aerial forces center, an intelligence division command room, and weapons depots, the IDF said. The military emphasized that evacuation warnings were issued to civilians in the vicinity prior to the strikes.

The airstrikes extended beyond Beirut, targeting Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon, including Naqoura and Yater. The IDF confirmed the destruction of command rooms and additional weapons depots in these areas. A building associated with Hezbollah’s aerial forces, responsible for launching drone attacks on Israel, was also struck.

In the Beqaa Valley, several key Hezbollah sites were destroyed as part of the IDF’s extensive campaign against the group’s military and financial infrastructure. Additionally, more than 20 rocket launchers, including those used in recent attacks on Haifa, were neutralized.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)