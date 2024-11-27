WATCH IT: IDF Struck Hezbollah’s Largest Missile Production Site Hours Before Ceasefire

Hours before the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on Tuesday, the IDF launched a major airstrike targeting Hezbollah’s largest precision-guided missile production facility in the Janta area of the Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border.

Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, operating under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, struck the sprawling underground complex, which spanned 1.4 kilometers. The facility was a key site for producing surface-to-surface missiles, manufacturing weapons components, and storing precision-guided weaponry intended for attacks on Israel.

The facility’s location near the Syrian border made it a critical hub for smuggling weapons and personnel between Syria and Lebanon. In the hours leading up to the strike, additional Israeli operations targeted nearby infrastructure, eliminating terrorist operatives and dismantling key compounds. Among the sites struck was a central training compound used by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces, who were preparing for their “Conquer the Galilee” plan—a strategy to invade northern Israel.

The Bekaa Valley site represented a decade of Iranian-supported efforts to enhance Hezbollah’s missile capabilities. As Israeli operations increasingly intercepted smuggled weapons from Iran, Hezbollah shifted its focus to domestic missile production, with the Janta facility becoming the cornerstone of this initiative. Iranian operatives collaborated with Hezbollah terrorists on-site, playing a direct role in advancing the group’s precision-guided missile arsenal.

The destruction of the Janta facility marks a severe blow to Hezbollah’s strategic military infrastructure. According to the IDF, this was the most significant missile production site in Lebanon targeted during the recent conflict.

The operation was made possible through years of meticulous intelligence gathering, allowing Israeli forces to pinpoint and destroy the underground complex. The strike underscores Israel’s ongoing effort to disrupt Hezbollah’s military capabilities and curtail Iran’s influence in the region.

The airstrike took place just before a 60-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect. The agreement, part of a broader effort to end over a year of hostilities, has provided a temporary reprieve for residents on both sides of the border. However, Israeli officials have warned that any violations of the truce, including attempts to rebuild military infrastructure, will be met with a swift response.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)