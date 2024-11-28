Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Chabad Launches $50 Million Campaign For Jewish Women’s College In Memory Of Murdered Shliach


Chabad has announced a $50 million initiative to establish a Jewish women’s college in New York, honoring the memory of Rabbi Zvi Kogan hy”d, the Chabad shliach tragically murdered in the United Arab Emirates last week. Rabbi Kogan’s body was discovered last week after he was reported missing in the UAE. Emirati authorities have arrested three Uzbek nationals suspected of his murder.

The ambitious campaign, three years in the making, seeks to create a safe and enriching educational environment for young Jewish women while addressing the growing wave of antisemitism, particularly on U.S. university campuses.

The planned college, spearheaded by Bais Rivkah, Chabad’s flagship institution for women’s education, will include a two-building campus and robust scholarship programs to ensure accessibility for students from diverse financial backgrounds.

“This initiative not only addresses safety concerns for thousands of students but also tackles the critical shortage of Jewish educators and leaders,” said Mrs. Chana Gorowitz, Dean of Bais Rivkah’s Division of Higher Learning and Leadership. “It’s a transformative step to ensure the vibrancy of Jewish life for generations to come.”

The campaign comes amid a reported 700% surge in antisemitic incidents on U.S. college campuses since the October 7 attacks in Israel. Organizers say that the new institution will serve as a haven for Jewish women, providing them with a robust academic foundation in a secure, values-driven environment.

Rabbi Avraham Shemtov, Chairman of Agudas Chasidei Chabad and Associated Bais Rivka Schools, described the initiative as a powerful tribute to Rabbi Kogan’s life and mission. “This project turns grief into a beacon of hope,” Shemtov said. “It ensures that Rabbi Kogan’s legacy continues to inspire Jewish communities worldwide.”

