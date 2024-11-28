Report: Hezbollah May Have Lost Upwards Of 4,000 Fighters During Battles With IDF

Hezbollah is grappling with devastating losses following 14 months of hostilities with Israel, as it begins the arduous process of recovery, senior officials tell the Times of Israel. The Iran-backed terror group faces the grim task of burying thousands of its fighters and addressing the needs of its supporters, who have borne the brunt of Israel’s military campaign.

According to three sources familiar with Hezbollah’s operations, the group estimates that thousands of its fighters were killed during the conflict, with the majority of casualties occurring after Israel launched an aggressive offensive in September. One source indicated that as many as 4,000 Hezbollah operatives may have died, a figure more than ten times higher than its losses during the 2006 war with Israel.

Lebanese authorities have reported a total of approximately 3,800 deaths during the conflict, though the figures do not distinguish between fighters and civilians. The IDF has estimated that it killed around 3,000 Hezbollah operatives.

The heavy toll presents Hezbollah with significant challenges, including rebuilding its military capabilities and maintaining support among its base. The group has traditionally relied on Iran for funding and weapons, but the scale of the recent losses may strain its resources and complicate its recovery.

Observers suggest that Hezbollah will face increased scrutiny and criticism within Lebanon, as the conflict has exacerbated the country’s economic and political instability. The devastating toll on Hezbollah’s ranks and infrastructure underscores the effectiveness of Israel’s military campaign and raises questions about Hezbollah’s ability to sustain its operations in the face of such losses.

The aftermath of the conflict leaves both Hezbollah and Lebanon grappling with long-term consequences. While the group seeks to regroup and recover, the scale of the losses could weaken its position domestically and regionally, altering the balance of power in the region. At the same time, Israel has signaled its readiness to respond to any future aggression, maintaining close watch along the border.

