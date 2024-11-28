TERRIFYING HATE: Flyers In London: “Zionists, Leave Britain Or Be Slaughtered”

Antisemitic leaflets bearing the threat “Zionists leave Britain or be slaughtered” have been found across Hendon, a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in London. The flyers, written in Hebrew, also declared the area a “Zionist free zone” in English.

“This is not just another wave that will pass if we remain passive,” warned Isaac Zarfati, executive director of Stand With Us UK, in an interview with GB News. “We must take those threats and statements seriously because one day they will turn into actions. Decisive steps are needed to combat this alarming phenomenon.”

This is not the first recent incident targeting the Jewish community in the area. Before Yom Kippur, antisemitic messages, including “F*** the Jew,” “Heil Hitler,” and swastikas, were etched into bunkers on the golf course at the Heldon Golf Club.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the golf course vandalism, stating he was “sickened by the rise in antisemitism in our city. Hate crime is a criminal offense and has no place in London.”

Data from the London Metropolitan Police reveal that antisemitic hate crimes in the city have more than doubled in the past year, underscoring the growing concerns of Jewish residents and organizations.

The incidents come amid a broader surge in antisemitic activity across the UK, leaving Jewish communities calling for stronger measures to address and prevent hate crimes.

“We are witnessing a troubling trend of red lines being repeatedly crossed,” Zarfati said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)