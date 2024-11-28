HAMAS WAVERS: Terror Group Considering Major Ceasefire Concessions As Its Strategy Collapses

Hamas may be prepared to abandon some of its longstanding demands and consider a ceasefire deal that Israel could support, according to a report in The New York Times.

The report suggests that even before this week’s ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, both Palestinian and U.S. officials believed Hamas was reevaluating its strategy. This includes moving away from the long-war doctrine championed by Yahya Sinwar, the group’s leader who was recently killed by the IDF. Sinwar had reportedly told Hamas leadership that a prolonged conflict would bring the group closer to its goal of “liberation,” according to senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan.

Following Sinwar’s death in October, Hamas leaders have reportedly been debating compromises, including the possibility of allowing Israel to maintain a temporary presence on the Philadelphi Corridor, a border zone between Gaza and Egypt. Israel has insisted on retaining control of this area to prevent arms smuggling.

According to The Times, the death of Sinwar marked a turning point, as Hamas began to acknowledge that its allies in the Iranian axis were unwilling or unable to escalate the conflict. Iran has avoided direct involvement, and Hezbollah faced major setbacks from IDF attacks. Hamas’s hopes that its allies would force Israel into a ceasefire on favorable terms have not materialized.

Hamas leadership is reportedly divided over the group’s post-war role and the extent of concessions it should make to secure a ceasefire. The absence of a clear successor to Sinwar has further complicated internal decision-making. Salah al-Din al-Awawdeh, a Hamas member, told The Times that replacing military commanders is straightforward, but political leadership is harder to resolve. He noted the group’s internal factions and the need for elections to determine leadership.

The evolving situation has also been shaped by external factors. U.S. officials cited in the report believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is delaying major decisions on a potential deal, possibly waiting for Donald Trump’s return to the White House to move ahead with a deal, which could allow Israel to gain more favorable terms.

