WHY NOT FOR UKRAINE? Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade In NYC

Anti-Israel protesters with “Free Palestine” signs and banners disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday, prompting swift action from the NYPD to remove demonstrators blocking the parade route.

Protesters carrying Palestinian flags and a large banner reading, “Don’t celebrate genocide!” positioned themselves on Sixth Avenue near West 55th Street as the parade, led by the Ronald McDonald balloon, approached. The disruption drew boos from the large crowd gathered to enjoy the annual event.

Police officers quickly intervened, removing protesters from the street to allow the parade to continue. Photos and videos from the scene show some protesters being escorted away while others who refused to leave were taken to the ground and handcuffed. Protesters could be heard shouting “Free Palestine!” as the police dispersed the group.

It was unclear whether the detained individuals were formally arrested. The NYPD has not yet released details about the incident.

The protest echoed similar demonstrations at last year’s parade, where activists glued their hands to the street and doused themselves in red liquid to symbolize bloodshed. Ahead of this year’s parade, New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a stern warning to potential disruptors.

“I really want to take the moment to tell those grinches that believe they are going to disrupt the parade that it is not going to happen,” Adams said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Despite the brief disruption, the parade continued without further incidents, delighting the thousands of attendees lining the streets of Manhattan.

