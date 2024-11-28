Report: U.S.-Israel Side Agreement In Lebanon Ceasefire Includes Secret “Iranian Clause”

A confidential provision in the U.S.-Israel side agreement to the recently brokered Lebanon ceasefire focuses on curbing Iranian influence in the region, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Referred to as the “Iranian clause” by Israeli officials, the provision is part of a classified two-and-a-half-page letter whose full details remain undisclosed, according to Channel 12 News.

The clause reportedly states: “The U.S. commits to working with Israel to prevent Iran from destabilizing the region, establishing a foothold in Lebanon, or undermining the principles of the agreement—either directly or through its proxies.”

The agreement further stipulates that if Israel determines military action is necessary, it must notify Washington as soon as possible. The U.S. also expects any Israeli operations to comply with international law and minimize harm to civilians and infrastructure, the report said.

Additional provisions in the letter reportedly grant the IDF significant operational leeway to counter Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire. These include authorization to address immediate threats in southern Lebanon, such as rocket launch preparations, and emerging threats like tunnel construction or weapons transfers, particularly if the Lebanese government fails to act.

The letter outlines the United States’ role as chair of the ceasefire’s monitoring mechanism. The U.S. is tasked with coordinating efforts with the Lebanese Armed Forces to prevent and address any breaches of the agreement.

An Israeli Cabinet minister reportedly hailed the document as a “significant achievement,” saying: “We’ve effectively brought the United States into Lebanon as a primary overseer.”

The Lebanon ceasefire, which took effect earlier this week, aims to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The agreement includes a 60-day transition period during which the IDF will withdraw from southern Lebanon, and the Lebanese army will deploy thousands of troops in the region. The ceasefire has been characterized by both sides as a tentative but critical step toward stability in the region.

