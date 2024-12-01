Suspected Muslim Terrorist Caught Illegally Crossing U.S.-Canada Border, Deported to Jordan

Federal authorities have deported a Jordanian national caught attempting to cross the U.S.-Canada border earlier this month, citing concerns over his potential ties to terrorism.

Mohammad Hasan Abdellatif Albana, 41, was apprehended by Border Patrol agents in Lynden, Washington, near the northern border. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed Wednesday that Albana was expelled from the United States on November 15.

ICE has not disclosed the exact timeline or details of how or when Albana entered the country but stated that his removal was part of an ongoing effort to protect national security.

“ERO Seattle is committed to the removal of noncitizens who pose a risk to the national security of the U.S.,” said Drew H. Bostock, ICE Seattle Field Office Director. “Our officers perform these removals dutifully as part of a federal law enforcement effort to protect Pacific Northwest communities.”

This incident highlights growing concerns over the infiltration of terror-linked individuals across U.S. borders. Under the Biden administration, Border Patrol agents have apprehended a record number of migrants appearing on the terror watchlist—300 in total across both northern and southern borders.

Recent cases include Palestinian Omar Shehada, arrested in New Mexico in August for alleged involvement with explosives, and three Palestinian and one Turkish migrant detained near San Diego in July, all linked to a terrorist organization, according to a leaked memo.

The Department of Homeland Security has faced criticism for lapses in vetting procedures. Earlier this year, eight Tajik nationals suspected of ties to ISIS were mistakenly released into the U.S. and later targeted in a multi-state sting operation. Authorities continue efforts to track additional members of the group, suspected of planning attacks in Philadelphia.

