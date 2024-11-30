Hamas Releases Video Of US-Israeli Hostage IDF Soldier Edan Alexander

Hamas released a video on Shabbos of Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli soldier who was abducted by the terror group and has been held hostage in Gaza since October 7.

Alexander was abducted from his IDF base where he was serving as a lone soldier. His parents and two younger sisters live in Tenafly, New Jersey.

In the video, which was was likely filmed on Friday,, Alexander is seen making scripted statements prepared for him by his abductors. He that he has been held in captivity for over 420 days and appeals to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to work toward his release.

He also addressed his family in tears, saying: “I miss you all so much. Every day I pray that I will see you soon. Please stay strong. It’s only a matter of time until this nightmare ends.”

Following the release of the video, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying: “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with the family of Edan Alexander following Hamas’ release of the cruel psychological terror video in which an important and emotional sign of Edan’s life was seen.”

“The Prime Minister stated during the conversation that he greatly feels the suffering that Edan, the other hostages, and their families are going through and reassured the family that Israel is acting resolutely and in every way possible to bring them home, along with all the hostages held by the enemy.”

