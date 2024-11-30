Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hamas Releases Video Of US-Israeli Hostage IDF Soldier Edan Alexander


Hamas released a video on Shabbos of Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli soldier who was abducted by the terror group and has been held hostage in Gaza since October 7.

Alexander was abducted from his IDF base where he was serving as a lone soldier. His parents and two younger sisters live in Tenafly, New Jersey.

In the video, which was was likely filmed on Friday,, Alexander is seen making scripted statements prepared for him by his abductors. He that he has been held in captivity for over 420 days and appeals to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to work toward his release.

He also addressed his family in tears, saying: “I miss you all so much. Every day I pray that I will see you soon. Please stay strong. It’s only a matter of time until this nightmare ends.”

Following the release of the video, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying: “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with the family of Edan Alexander following Hamas’ release of the cruel psychological terror video in which an important and emotional sign of Edan’s life was seen.”

“The Prime Minister stated during the conversation that he greatly feels the suffering that Edan, the other hostages, and their families are going through and reassured the family that Israel is acting resolutely and in every way possible to bring them home, along with all the hostages held by the enemy.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hamas Releases Video Of US-Israeli Hostage IDF Soldier Edan Alexander

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier In The Gaza Strip

ALWAYS ISRAEL: Iran Blames Jewish State As Anti-Assad Rebels Make Huge Advances In Syria

BROKEN AND BEATEN: Leading US Think Tanks Say Lebanon Ceasefire Signals Crushing Defeat For Hezbollah

High-Level UAE Official Attends Shiva Of Rabbi Zvi Kogan HY’D

WATCH LIVE 7:30 PM: Levaya Of Harav Mordechai Zev Jofen ZT”L, Rosh Yeshivas Bais Yosef Novardok

TERROR: 8 Injured In Hamas Shooting Attack On Bus In Ariel; Terrorist Shot Dead

Former Hamas Hostage Mia Schem Gets Engaged One Year After Being Freed From Captivity

IDF Prepares To Launch All-Charedi “Chashmonai Brigade” By Start Of Chanukah

Nate Silver Rips Harris Campaign’s Defensiveness Post-Election: “Not Some Conspiracy”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network