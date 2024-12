The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced the death of an IDF soldier who fell in battle in Jabalaya in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. Zamir Burke, H’YD, 20, from Beit Shemesh.

He served as a squad commander in the 401st Brigade of the 601st Battalion.

Another soldier in the same brigade was seriously injured in the same incident.

Hashem Yikam Damo.

