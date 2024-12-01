SIRENS IN BEIT SHEMESH: IDF Intercepts Ballistic Missile Fired From Yemen

The Houthi terror group in Yemen fired a ballistic missile at central Israel on Sunday morning, triggering sirens in numerous locations, including Beit Shemesh, Modiin, Modiin Illit, Neve Ilan, Kiryat Ye’arim, Rehovot, Kiryat Ekron, Ramla, Ahisamach, Be’er Ya’akov, and Shoresh.

Residents reported hearing the sounds of explosions.

The IDF spokesperson stated: “Following the alerts that were activated in the areas of the Shefala, Lachish, and Yarkon between 6:21-6:22 a.m., one launch from Yemen was identified and intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory.”

Jerusalem Police reported: “A short while ago, alerts were heard in the Beit Shemesh area and surrounding communities. Jerusalem District police officers are currently conducting searches in areas where the alert was sounded.”

MDA later reported that they treated four people who were injured as they ran for shelter during the siren.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)