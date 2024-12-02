US, France Accuse Israel Of Violating Lebanon Ceasefire

The Biden administration warned Israel it is violating the Lebanon ceasefire agreement, Ynet reported on Monday, a day after France issued the same message to Israel.

According to the report, the message was conveyed to Israel by US envoy to the Middle East Amos Hochstein

Hochstein delivered a message from the White House saying that “the visible and audible return of Israeli drones to the skies over Beirut constitutes a violation of the terms.” He also said that “both Israel and Lebanon need to show restraint.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar spoke to his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot on Monday morning and explained that Israel was not violating the cease-fire agreement in Lebanon but enforcing it due to Hezbollah’s violations.

“Hezbollah’s presence south of the Litani is a fundamental violation of the agreement,” Sa’ar said. “They must move north.” He called on the Lebanese government to “clearly authorize the Lebanese army to carry out the actions required of it under the agreement.”

Since Monday morning, the IDF has carried out three strikes against Hezbollah terrorists who were violating the ceasefire in southern Lebanon. IDF forces also fired a warning shot at Lebanese people approaching the border.

Lebanese media reports on Monday said that the IDF carried out three separate strikes in southern Lebanon, and a motorcyclist was killed in what appears to be a targeted assassination. Lebanon claimed that the victim of the strike was a member of the Lebanese security services.

Earlier on Monday, Lebanese army forces claimed in a statement that Israel attacked a military vehicle of the regular army in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

According to the army’s announcement, the attack was carried out using an Israeli UAV against a Lebanese military bulldozer while it was performing “construction work” near the border with Syria.

